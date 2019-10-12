Our Constitution states that "treason shall consist only in levying war against the US or adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort". It seems to me that our Founding Fathers included the word "only" to keep people like Trump from bending the meaning to include anyone who disagrees with him, opposes him, or exposes his dirty dealings and lies. The man expects blind allegiance and obedience regardless of what he does or says. So did Hitler. This is the mark of a true dictator.
Tom Henderson
West side
