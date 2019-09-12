Four more years of Trump and Republican control of the Senate and many states will lead and/or continue the following.
The potential repeal of the ACA without actually seeing a detailed healthcare plan from the Republicans to address healthcare.
The effort to decrease voter participation will continue, rather than to find ways to make easier to vote for all, especially for people of color.
The continued use of hollow words in response to mass shootings will continue rather than to approve common sense gun control laws.
Do the Republicans really believe and/or are interested in uniting the country? Funny, but their leaders have shown very little interest in actually doing so.
Remember the “promise” that Mexico would pay for the border wall? How is that negotiation working out so far?
Republican controlled states have made it more difficult for citizens to get initiatives to the ballot. What happened to government of, by, and for the people?
I suppose this is what is meant by “Trump Loves America.”
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
