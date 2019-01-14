Remember when Trump told us he was all for getting to the bottom of the so-called “collusion” with Russia because he had nothing to hide? He also chided the Mueller investigation as being unnecessary and wasteful of taxpayers’ money. We know better from experience that you need to disregard his words and carefully watch his actions! He is now hiring a cadre of elite (expensive) Washington lawyers (17 now, up to 40 later) to protect himself against the ongoing meticulous investigation. Innocent people do not act this way!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
