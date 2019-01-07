In 1944, Vice-President Henry Wallace wrote an opinion piece in the NY Times. Pay close attention. From Snopes-
“A fascist is one whose lust for money or power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends. The supreme god of a fascist, to which his ends are directed, may be money or power; may be a race or a class; may be a military, clique or an economic group; or may be a culture, religion, or a political party.”
In an especially prescient note, the Iowa-born Wallace — who was selected as President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s running mate in 1940 — also observed that “American fascism will not be really dangerous until there is a purposeful coalition among the cartelists (sic), the deliberate poisoners of public information, and those who stand for the K.K.K. type of demagoguery.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.