The Democratic Party of JFK has ceased to exist. Today the party has been kidnaped by hardcore socialists that masquerade as Democrats because they realize the American voters would never knowingly vote to change our form of government. The majority of registered voters (Democrats and Republicans) pay little attention to campaign speech and simply vote the D or R on the ballot.
Today, the socialists (masquerading as Democrats) champion a big government that controls all facets of our lives. And the fact that the voters threw out a socialist administration in 2016 and gave a loud and clear NO not NO but Hell NO to the election of another, continues to gnaw at their very soul. Socialism looks great on a professor's chalkboard, but in real life it fails. It has never worked and as long as there are selfish and/or lazy people that fail to do their "fair share" the system simply implodes.
Elliott Wilson
Sierra Vista
