First, this is not for Clinton or Trump but about why the Electoral College was developed. I keep seeing letters about the US being a democracy and Clinton won the democratic vote. Clinton did win the popular vote 65.6M to Trump's 62.9M but lost the Electoral College vote. The US is not a democracy but democratic republic of 50 states. Our founding fathers formed the US that way to specifically prevent the large population areas (New York, Boston and Philadelphia) from driving the elections for President. That still holds true today. The states are democratic in their voting but national elections are based on republic representation. The question going forward is do you want the large states like California to decide everything and smaller states like Arizona to not count.
Jeff Biggers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.