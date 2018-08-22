Recent letters to the editor regarding politics have become increasingly angry and hateful — reflecting a national trend. When politicians and their actions stir things up to the point where we turn on each other it's time to pull back and hit the pause button. It's one thing to discuss the pros and cons of public policy but quite another to attack each other like rabid dogs when our views diverge.
Democracy is messy. It requires mature thoughtful discussions and painful compromises. The laws of nature instruct us that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. As much as we might wish it to be so, there are no perfect solutions. To get you have to give. If we're not mature enough to handle the complexities of a democracy we can always abdicate our responsibility to act like mature adults and hand things over to a dictator.
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.