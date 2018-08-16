The revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance, and the public naming of other individuals, can only be viewed by even the most jaded of observers as a political hit list. It’s is ironic that blatantly unqualified Trump family members are granted security clearances while people who are critical of the administration are publicly targeted.
Sens. Flake and McCain and Rep. McSally stand by as the foundations of our democracy are under constant attack by the administration. So is that flag they wrap themselves in something they actually believe in, or just democracies shroud? Vote.
Kevin Henderson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.