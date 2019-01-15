If you tell a lie often enough it becomes believable. "Our democracy" is used to describe our form of government by the print media, TV, and radio anchors and guests. The word "democracy" is not found in any of our founding documents.
The Declaration of Independence, preamble, Constitution and Bill of Rights do not mention the word democracy. The song is "The Battle Hymn of the Republic", not of the Democracy. The pledge states, "and to the Republic for which it stands." Benjamin Franklin said, "We have given you a republic, if you can keep it." If we were a democracy, Hillary Clinton would be president today because she won the popular vote.
Eugene Conway
East side
