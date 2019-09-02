The narrative from Democrats, especially Progressives, these days is "white guilt" or "white privilege." Most Democrat candidates running for President have embraced this. Candidate Biden just came out saying he would choose a non-white as a Vice Presidential running mate. He has "condemned a white man's culture." So Democrats and their news media allies love to accuse Trump of being a bigot, but ignore their own bigoted attitudes towards white people. Blaming them for any ills that America has had since its inception. They have targeted our founders as a bunch of white privileged men. The Merrian-Webster dictionary defines a "Bigot" as "one who regards or treats the members of a group (such as a racial or ethnic group) with hatred and intolerance." Does bigotry not apply now to modern day Democrats, who espouse "white guilt"and "white privilege" , essentially a hate filled and guilt laden attitude towards a group of people? Democrats are hypocrites on this issue when it comes to them and their accusations against Trump!
Ric Hanson
North side
