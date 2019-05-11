The Democrat controlled Judicial committee in the House of Representatives lead by Jerry Nadler of NY just voted along party lines to find USAG Barr in contempt of Congress for not turning over an unredacted version of the Mueller report. By law Barr cannot do that because it contains Grand Jury and classified materials. The final Contempt vote will go to the full House. Nadler and his allies in the Democrat news media are calling this a "constitutional crisis", which is baloney. Back in 2012, a Republican controlled House voted to find then USAG Eric Holder in Contempt over not turning over all documents related to Fast and Furious. Back then Nadler Tweeted “Just joined the #walkout of the House chamber to protest the shameful, politically-motivated GOP vote holding AG [Eric] Holder in contempt." Additionally, Nancy Pelosi said “What is happening here is shameful." Back when Independent Prosecutor Ken Starr completed his investigation of Pres. Bill Clinton, Nadler argued for NOT releasing the report. Can you say hypocrites!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.