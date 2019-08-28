Recently in the Star was a column by Alexandra Jaffe of the AP. In it she wrote about Democrat Candidates blaming Trump and the NRA for all gun violence. The slate of Demo candidates has yet to say ONE WORD about more severe punishment for felons using and possessing firearms. Not ONE WORD about prosecuting people who fail background checks while ILLEGALLY trying to procure a weapon (over 180,000 in 2017). Your President and the NRA support both of these stances. The article also contained Elizabeth Warren's desire for a Federal License to own a firearm, taxing ammunition already taxed at 10-11%, but most frightening was a rule allowing one gun a month limit on purchases, by quantifying purchases it means the government can one day say NO PURCHASES. The sole reason for the 2nd Amendment to the United States Constitution. Maybe the 1st Amendment will be next.
Mark Wurz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.