For two years Special Counsel Mueller has been investigating whether Pres. Trump “colluded” with the Russians related to the 2016 election. During that period, there have been dozens of anti-Trump “Russia collusion” articles written by the Democrat news media, i.e., the Washington Post and NY Times, containing allegations, inferences, suggestions, and innuendos that Trump, his family members, and associates had colluded with Russia. The TV broadcast Democrat news media, in particular CNN and MSNBC, did hundreds of hours about “collusion.” There was no doubt amongst them that Trump was guilty! CNN's John Brennan labeled Trump a traitor. Journalists Woodward and Bernstein deemed Trump as worse than Nixon and Watergate! Now all in the Democrat news media have been proven wrong! There was NO “collusion” with Russia. They owe Pres. Trump a public apology, but their hate for him and their Democrat bias will not allow it.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.