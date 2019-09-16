For the last 2.5 years, the mighty Democrat mega news media , including the AZ Star, have tried to separate President Trump from his supports. It will NEVER happen! Democrats and their news media lapdogs at CNN, MSNBC, the WaPo, NY Times, ABC, CBS, NBC, etc., have tried their best to distance Trump supporters by calling him stupid, racist, bigoted, sexist, etc. Well, it will NOT work. Why? Because they see Trump supporting and aligning with their views on issues like protecting the 2nd Amendment, enforcing immigration laws, building the border wall, expanding our natural resources for energy independence, appointing conservative federal judges, renegotiating unfair trade deals, i.e, with China, creating a pro-growth economy with lower personal and corporate federal taxes, trying to extricate us out of an almost 20 year war in Afghanistan, making our NATO allies pay more for their defenses, etc. ALL to the opposite positions of the Democrat Progressive liberal candidates running for President proposing Medicare for All, Green Deals, reparations, costing $billions.
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.