Democrat running for President in 2020, i.e., Cory booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, have come out in support of reparations for slavery. Here is what is going on. Democrats see that under Pres. Trump, blacks have the lowest unemployment rates in decades. They fear that because of the good economy, more blacks may vote for Pres. Trump in 2020. In the 2016 election, Trump received 8% of the black vote and 29% of the Latino vote. Some blacks stayed home and did not vote for Clinton. Thus Democrat politicians are turning to bribery now in order to ensure black voter support. One could argue that blacks have already received "reparations" in the form of decades of affirmative action and quotas in employment and education.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.