Thus far, two central planks of Democrats running for President in 2020 are the Green Deal and Medicare for all. Both would cost $trillions and upend the economy. Earlier this week, a report was published saying that our current Medicare system for seniors will become insolvent in 2026. Yet this is the same program Democrats want to expand to include all Americans. Then, yesterday a report was released by a group called Climate Central showing Tucson, Phoenix, and Las Vegas as the fastest "warming" cities in America. BUT, a major reason for that is not CO2 emissions, but rather urban sprawl creating an "urban heat island effect." "The biggest factor in the Southwestern increases is probably the urban heat island effect, said Gregg Garfin, deputy director of the University of Arizona’s Institute for the Environment." So, here we have desert cities' growth as a major contributor to increased temperatures not CO2 emissions, a Medicare system that is going broke, and leftist Democrats' absurd policy proposals!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.