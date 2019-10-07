1988, Biden,dropped out of the presidential race after he exaggerated his academic record, plagiarized a law school essay, used quotes from other politicians in his speeches.. Biden referred to “my ancestors, who worked in the coal mines of Northeast Pennsylvania and would come up after 12 hours and play football for four hours.” That line was plagiarized from a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock, whose family actually did work in the mines.
“in the mountains between Afghanistan and Pakistan … where my helicopter was recently forced down." The helicopter actually landed to wait out a snowstorm, according to the Associated Press.
" In 2013, Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s firm signed a billion-dollar deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China ten days after Joe and Hunter Biden flew to China aboard Air Force Two. The investment fund named Bohai Harvest RST (BHR)."
VP Biden's corrupt actions as VP with "Hunter"? This will be another Trump Victory after all the facts are forced out!
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.