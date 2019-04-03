Now that the Mueller report, or at least a limited version of the report, has been provided to
Congress, it is time for the Democrats to focus their attention on the 2020 vote. There are too many issues on which to focus in one letter, but there are some ideas that the Democratic candidates for president should drop during the campaign.
The elimination of the Electoral College as wells as term limits for Congressional members are not items upon which to focus. Firstly, a president cannot issue an executive order or declare an emergency regarding these two issues, although Trump and his supporters probably are willing to debate this point. Secondly, a president alone cannot make this change; therefore, it is waste of time and resources.
The Democratic candidates need to focus on items in which they can make a difference by the policies they hope to enact.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.