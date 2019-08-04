Mr. Andrew Yang – Democratic Candidate for President - summed up the Four Democratic Presidential Debates perfectly: “Instead of automation in the future, including the fact we automated away four million manufacturing jobs. Hundreds of thousands right here in Michigan. We're up here with makeup on our faces and our rehearsed attack lines. Playing roles in this reality TV show. It's one reason why we elected a reality TV star as our president.”
When will The Democrats begin to talk about: Creating Jobs for those Wisconsin Dairy Farmers who have lost their Family Farms because of President Trump’s Tariffs – or - Creating Markets for Iowa Soybean Farmers who have lost forever their overseas markets due to President Trump’s Tariffs? Who will train West Virginia Coal Markets in Green New Deal Technologies? How will our future President deal with tens of millions of jobs lost due to automation?
Sadly - Vice President Joe Biden is not the only one stuck in a time warp.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.