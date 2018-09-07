A president is elected without the popular vote. The sitting president believes he can pardon himself. A supreme Court nominee won't answer a question if a president can pardon himself. People, supposedly in the president's inner circle, see him as petulant and stupid. In our state, initiatives are taken off the ballot. Ruling parties gerrymander elections. Dark money and the super rich prevail. The principles of "one man, one vote" and "no one is above the law" are being assaulted. If we do not stand for the basic principles of democracy our republic is lost.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.