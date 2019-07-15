The current crop of liberal progressive Democrat Presidential candidates present a clear and present danger to the future economy of the United States. Under Pres. Trump, the economy is booming, 220,000 jobs created last month, 3% GDP growth last quarter, highest ever closing stock market on July 3 raising values of IRAs and 401Ks, wage growth, lower federal taxes for most Americans, etc. Democrat Presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, etc. are promising all kinds of freebie stuff like free college, $500 month living allowances, $100 billion for black housing investment, reparations to blacks and native Indians, taxing the successful at 70%+, reversing the Trump tax cuts, increasing capital gains taxes, Medicare for all, a massive "Green Deal", guaranteed income, universal child care, affordable housing, etc. Implementing these proposals would cost trillions and would jeopardize our current and future economic growth. These leftist progressive Democrat candidates, not Pres. Trump, are a clear and present danger to the economy and thus to the future of America.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.