Let's see, 10 years ago, Obama ran a campaign and won based on offering free healthcare to the low income and affordable health care for everyone else, including those with pre-existing conditions and going after the pharmaceutical companies to reduce costs. The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) was installed.
Trump ran his campaign in2016 talking about the high cost of insurance and prescriptions and how Obamacare wasn't working. He had hoped to repeal and replace it, but unfortunately that didn't happen.
Now today, we have the Democrats who ran their re-election campaigns, on making sure those with pre-existing conditions would be covered and now blaming Trump for the high cost of coverage and prescriptions, even though we still have Obamacare and nothing has changed, since it was put in.
It amazes me how the Democrats and liberal media, have a way of twisting the facts to blame everything bad on the republicans, even though this is their healthcare system.
Linda Hammond
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.