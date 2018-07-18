Democrats are expressing rage, what else is new, at Pres. Trump for his appearance with Putin. These same Democrats loved the Soviet Union and communism/socialism. Democrat Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is an avowed socialist, and has frequently supported communist regimes like the Sandinistas in Nicaragua and Castro in Cuba. The new darling of the Democrat party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is another avowed socialist. And do not forget the incident where in a secret conversation picked up by a hot microphone, President Obama told Russian President Dmitri Medvedev he would have more "flexibility" to negotiate on missile defense in Europe after the 2012 election. The meaning there was that he intended not to deploy the missiles due to Russian opposition, which he did not. Trump did in May 2016 in Romania!'Leading members of the Democrat party have embraced socialist/communist regimes, thus this outrage over Trump's meeting with Putin is suspect.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.