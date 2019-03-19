On Thursday February 14.2019 Megan McArtle wrote a large article on Democrats learning to copy president at gaslighting.
The use of a good movie "Gaslight" to bash our president might be of interest to some people, however it disgusting. To be fair, find a movie and bash your Speaker of the House Nancy and partner Sen. Chuck Schumer.
I thought journalism is supposed to be fair and show both sides of a subject. The media seems to just bash the president 24/7.
How about taking one day and just one day show both sides ? Some people know the president is trying to protect the county from the border crisis and has a lot on his plate, which will get done with no help
from the media.
Lyletta Grives
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.