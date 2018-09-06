Yesterday, the U.S Senate began its confirmation hearings of Judge Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. The hearings opened and were shortly thereafter disrupted by Democrat Code Pink protesters shouting and waving signs. 20 were arrested. Democrats on the Pima County Board of Supervisors just let their hate for ICE and Pres. Trump be known by rejecting $1.4 million in Stonegarden federal grant money. Democrats in Congress are promising impeachment of Pres. Trump, which has their unhinged base excited. During the last election, Democrats harassed and intimidated Electoral College voters to change their votes from Trump to Clinton. After the election, there were protests in the streets. The ”Resist” movement followed and Republican Town Hall meetings were disrupted by Democrats. A Democrat opened fire on Congressional Republicans at a baseball game in Virginia. A local Democrat TUSD employee threatened Rep. McSally. Conservatives shouted down on college campuses, etc.. All Democrats have now is hate!! No longer the loving, caring, tolerant folks they used to be. Maybe they never were!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.