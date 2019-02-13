Most Arizona Democrats probably heard on Feb. 12 that Mark Kelly is running for Senate as a Democrat in 2020 to defeat Martha McSally and put a stop to Republican President Trump. Or at least that's what Democrats seemed to think they heard. Here's what Mark Kelly actually told the Arizona Republic: "I come at this not as a partisan, but as a patriot... I think Arizonans like the people they elect to be someone independent." Familiar?
His emotional announcement video mentions his life story, incredible relationship with his wife, his tendency to "solve problems," and is free completely of party affiliation. The last two pieces ring a bell.
I know what you're thinking: "It's Arizona, this is a winning strategy." If history is any guide we know that independent senators from Arizona will govern the way they ran their campaigns. For Democrats in Arizona who need a little more divisiveness between our Democratic senator and the Republican president, the field is still open.
Connor Welton
Northwest side
