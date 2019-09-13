A letter to the editor contended that "Democrats hate white people." I'm a Democrat and I don't hate white people. Some of my best friends are "white people." Most of my family are "white people." I'm "white people," at least by phenotype. What the letter writer is objecting to is any accurate account of American history that does not "white wash" slavery, the "founding fathers" and the Constitution. Washington and Jefferson were slave holders. That's a fact. The Constitution has slavery at its core. That's a fact: Article IV's Fugitive Slave Clause. The so-called 3/5s Compromise, which mandated that slaves would be counted as 3/5 of a free person for purposes of representation in the House of Representatives. The founders were giants, but flawed, like all men. I admire the US Constitution, but acknowledge it's flawed origin, something the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments attempted to correct.
John W Anderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.