Re: the September 2 letter "Why do Democrats hate white people?."
I am a white male Democrat; most of my family, friends and acquaintances are Democrats. I obviously don't, and to my knowledge, none of my Democrat acquaintances hate ourselves because we are Caucasian, so I can't relate to claim of the author of "Why do Democrats hate white people" . Given the author's erroneous provocative generations aimed at Democrats, I wonder if he doesn't hate white Democrats, you know, we folks having "white privilege". I assume that the author is white. Don't white Republicans enjoy 'white privilege' or is that restricted to Democrats? If not, no wonder he hates Democrats.
Denny Graham
Foothills
