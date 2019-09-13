WOW!
Just when I thought I'd read or heard every absurdity from the minds of Trump lovers, a writer with the statement that Democrats hate whites comes along. If this were the case, there would be a lot of self-loathing among the multitude of white Democrats. However, this self-loathing should rightfully belong to Trump lovers, at least if reason were to come into play.
Actually, Democrats do not hate whites, nor people of color, nor people who are different from themselves. More likely, it is Trump lovers who love whites, but hate people of color and those who are different from themselves.
Duane Harpet
Northwest side
