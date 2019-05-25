Democrats are still full of hate for Pres. Trump and will do just about anything to keep him from getting re-elected, i.e., angry partisan Congressional investigations seeking his income tax returns, attacking US Attorney general Barr, etc. They are also willing to sacrifice people’s jobs and financial growth in IRAs and 401Ks in their quest for power. They are hoping that the booming economy falters and that the stock market plummets before the 2020 election. This is how full of anger and hate Democrats still are at Trump’s election as President, which he legitimately won without “colluding” with Russia. If anything, it was Hillary Clinton that sabotaged Bernie Sanders’ campaign, as leaked emails showed, and her “collusion” with Russian intelligence officials to dig up dirt on Trump via the still unverified Steele Dossier, which was later substantially used to obtain FISA warrants to “spy” on the Trump campaign. Democrats do not care about any of this, just still full of hate hate hate for Pres. Trump!
A Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.