The Democrat controlled House of Representatives just passed H.R. 6, entitled the American Dream and Promise Act, that would grant amnesty to approximately 3.5 million illegal aliens who are deemed to have entered the country illegally under the age of 18. They were brought into the country by their parents. The Bill provides for legalization and eventual citizenship to "Dreamers." The problem is that once they become a Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) "Green card holder", they can petition their parents, who brought them here illegally, to become a LPR. Can you say "scheme?" And, there is a "Dreamer 2.0" situation on the horizon with tens of thousands of Central American minors brought into the country illegally by their parents or unaccompanied. One day, they too will be clamoring for legalization and citizenship, and one day too Democrats will give it to them. There is NO deterrent to another Dreamer situation occurring in the future and Democrats could care less as they are seen as their future voters!
A Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.