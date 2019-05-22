Re: the May 19 article "Ala. abortion law part of tacit GOP promise to repeal 20th century."
Pitts in his Sunday editorial may consider that the Democrats rabid support for killing children unborn and now born, could also be considered not just a repeal of the 20th Century but of the past 2 millennia. Not since the days of the super heated metal idols of Molock and Baal on which babies were burned to death as a sacrifice have we seen such hard hardheartedness toward the unborn and infants. Oh well....with out a moral anchor, anything goes....what should we expect with the Democrats promoting all manner of sexual freedom and weirdness with the result of unwanted pregnancy. For what it's worth, isn't this political struggle just Darwinism at it's best......why do the Dems whine when they get beat in the political arena.....aren't we just a bunch of animals trying to eat each other?.....go figure.
Philip Alderink
Midtown
