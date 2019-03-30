Since Pres. Trump was elected, some Democrats in Congress have called him “illegitimate’ because of his alleged “collusion” with Russia. Last November, Democrats turned out in droves to vote based in large part on their belief that Pres. Trump had “colluded” with Russian to influence the 2016 election and that he had Obstructed Justice. That voter turnout resulted in Democrats retaking the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrat voters wanted Pres. Trump to be impeached! But now we have the Mueller report, which reflected that neither Pres. Trump nor anybody else in his campaign or family conspired with Russia to interfere or influence the election. Mueller did not conclude that Pres. Trump had Obstructed Justice. Attorneys within the U.S. Dept. of Justice subsequently determined that no Obstruction crime occurred. So now it is the Democrats in the U.S House of Representatives who are “illegitimate” having been elected under a false narrative.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.