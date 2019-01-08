Standing by a dictatorial president and his immoral policies is not mandated in the Constitution. The new and improved culturally diverse Democratic Party truly represents the diverse population of our great country. Standing up and against the wannabe king and his gross violations of the Constitution is what true patriots do and is in keeping with their sworn oaths as our representatives.
And may I say that the Democratic Party would be glad to stand by the president if he were behaving in an ethical and moral manner and truly standing up for the American people. Until that day, the Democrat Party will provide the necessary constitutional oversight. Thanks to the Democratic Party for taking their obligations seriously
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.