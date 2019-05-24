The 2020 presidential election is really significant, threatening 4 more year of overbearing, lies, damaged America, at home and abroad, etc. Democrats must seize and define the moment - or Trump will. His battalions include a core of voters, a Republican Party in lock-step with him, and his daily tweets and threats. Can he be beaten? Of course. But not by complacency and mamby-pamby, lengthy policy explanations. One of my favorite columnists - Pulitzer-
Prize-winner Eugene Robinson, recently said it well: to beat Trump we must use simple statements of fact and catchy phrases. He coined the phrase "Department of Pithy Phrases" to outline how Trump invokes fealty, using repeated familiar wording. Who doesn't remember "No Collusion, No Obstruction," "Witch Hunt," "Fake News?" Which President said "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself!" Or "Mr. Kreuschev, tear down this wall!"? Short, pithy phrases persist in memory (even into the voting booth). It's important Democrat hopefuls adopt this posture, to "sell" our message. Candidates, please take note.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
