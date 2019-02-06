I am a Democrat and have always been, but I am witness to a disturbing trend within my party toward an unhealthy snobbishness masking as purity.
The latest case in point is Gov. Northam's error of judgment 35 years ago that has caused the hounds of righteousness to descend in a fury.
There is nary any forgiveness or forgetfulness in this crowd. A deed once done or said forever taints the offender. Under this high-hat the monitor of sexism or racism all past sins are condemned, however trivial or distant in time. It is this sanctimonious mindset that sets my party apart, but not in a good way.
Ron Lancaster
North side
