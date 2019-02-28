So, there are hearings in Congress for three days where Michael Cohen is burying himself deeper and deeper with his blatant lies and fabrications about Russian collusion while trying to impeach our president, Donald J. Trump. There is nothing there-there. Not with the FBI investigations either. So when will the Democrats stop this petty behavior and start working in Congress to get the things done that the president is trying get accomplished?
This Michael Cohen is not a man of integrity, who has lied and committed enough crimes to be disbarred and going to prison. I am waiting for the Democrats to take a deep breathe and come to the table to work with President Trump. And the fact that they chose these particular days for the hearing, while President Trump was at the summit in Vietnam to work out issues with Kim Jung Un for Peace. But no, the Dems have gone so low to try to undermine his success with North Korea.
Joan Brown
Marana
