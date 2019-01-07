The new House controlled by the Democrats is missing a great opportunity. Instead of withholding the $5 billion Trump wants for his wall, give him the money. The government shutdown will end, making them heroes of 800,000 federal workers and the many people across the country who have been idled or otherwise inconvenienced by the shutdown. The Democrats would look like heroes instead of being considered obstructionists.
An added benefit is that it would showcase Trump's excessive spending and add to his already dismal raising of the national debt. He has put us $2 trillion further in debt in less than two years. That coming after his vow to pay off the national debt by the end of his eight years in office.
Don Vandine
Sierra Vista
