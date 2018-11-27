After months of Republican campaign rallies, the most dangerous man to ever hold the seat in the WH, often he stated, “Pretend I’m on the ballot,” or, “If you don’t vote for (Republican candidate’s name), you voted against me.”
Losing the House by about 40 seats, he still claims midterms were a “tremendous success.” Chris Wallace asked how he could claim success, the response, “I won the Senate,” “We won the Senate.” “It was a historic victory.” He claimed that everyone for whom he campaigned won (not at all true, only a few), ignoring the facts. The Senate picked up two seats.
Wallace continued the line of questioning, and the response, repeated often? “I was not on the ballot,” diametrically opposed to his campaign admonitions. He never mentioned states in which he campaigned and lost bigly, Nevada and Kansas, among others. As for “historic,’ Wilson won both houses in 1914 (53 Senate); FDR (9 in both houses); Kennedy (4 Senate); Nixon (2 Senate); and, W. (2 Senate).
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.