My wife and I recently visited Copenhagen. After dark near our hotel, we heard what sounded to our ears like gunfire. We stayed away from the windows. The next morning I asked the desk clerk about possible gunshots. He told me that what we heard was fireworks from Tivoli Gardens set off every Saturday and Sunday night. Being from America, I told him we thought it might have been gunfire. He laughed and told me that Danish gun laws are very strict (there is no equivalent to the 2nd amendment in their constitution nor do they have an obsession with gun rights). Danish citizens do not carry firearms in public and few even own them. Sadly, I told him that America is a gun-violent nation where neither adults nor children can feel safe. Should he ever visit and hear what sounded like fireworks, for his own safety, I told him to assume gunfire and quickly seek shelter. At that moment, I was embarrassed to be an American.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.