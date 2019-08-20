Israel has every right to deny entry to anyone, including two elected members of the US House of Representatives. I don't agree with their decision, given the amount of aid Israel receives; but, as a sovereign nation, that's its call. What is truly DEPLORABLE is the President of the United States suggested Israel should ban the two members of Congress. The President taking sides, internationally, against duly elected Congresswomen- really! More DEPLORABLE are those Americans, who find the President's actions acceptable, be they average citizens or members of Congress. If you condone Trumps actions, congratulations! You earned the description: DEPLORABLE!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.