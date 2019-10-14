Donald J. Trump, Twitter, October 7, 2019: "If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey."
Incredible as it may seem, these are the actual words of the President of the United States. Read them again. "In my great and unmatched wisdom." This is beyond narcissism and ignorance. "I will totally destroy." Beyond hatefulness and vulgarity. These are the words of a madman.
Most Americans agree we should keep guns out the hands of mentally ill people who threaten harm to others. Yet somehow we have delivered the most powerful military on the planet into the hands of a man who is dangerously unhinged.
We are in grave danger. For all our sakes, Donald Trump must be removed from power by any legal means necessary.
David W. Lazaroff
Midtown
