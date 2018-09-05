Re: the Sept. 3 letter to the editor "Don't monkey around."
I gather the letter writer is not a white southerner to say that the phrase “monkey around,” spoken by Republican candidate Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race couldn’t have been racist. I am white and grew up in Louisiana in the 1950s and 1960s. Like it or not, the word “monkey,” when used by a white southerner, like DeSantis, to refer to allowing a black man to be elected governor was — to white southerners — a BLATANTLY racist comment. Racist white southerners use the word “monkey” as a derogatory word for black folks almost as often as they use the N-word for that purpose. Sir, you are very mistaken.
Ken Peoples
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.