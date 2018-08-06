The despicable zero-tolerance immigration policy has not only brought us cruel separations but rampant sexual and physical abuse in government sponsored agencies. It has also led to the cold-hearted mean spirited deportation of Alejandra Juarez, a Marine's wife who has lived in this country for 20 years raising her children while her husband fought to protect our country.
The further irony is that her husband voted for the president. So why didn't John Kelly and others intervene and prevent this deportation from happening? Why are government agencies and private detention facilities allowed to continue to operate when such rampant abuse is occurring? The answer is simple: the ruling Republican Party does not care, has lost all semblance of moral authority and is only willing to make pious statements and no action. Maybe we have actually found the true enemies of the people.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.