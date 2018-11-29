Re: the Nov. 28 article "Teen migrant detention camp keeps growing, now has 2,324."
I am outraged about this camp. Keeping those teens in a tent city in the hot, dusty desert without properly vetted guards is asking for psychological problems and sexual abuse. The teens all wear the same clothes and same haircuts, which is totally against what teens need. The Border Patrol are still sending all "juvies" to this location with more than 1,300 arriving since October. Our government has sunk to a new low and we will all pay the price in the future.
Susan Mast
Northwest side
