We have a humanitarian crisis; we are separating families, keeping children in cages and denying them basic care. I am more than appalled that we are blatantly violating human rights. Based on what my ‘neighbors’ are posting on social media, I am dismayed at the lack of compassion (“That’s what they get for breaking the law”) and irrational fear (“They are bringing mumps, measles, rubella, TB, and potentially ebola”). These people are so desperate to leave their home that they are willing to carry their children hundreds, thousands, of miles to our border to request asylum. These people are not illegals in any sense of the word, these people have broken no laws. And if they were, or did, is separating families and caging children a just punishment?
I have written to the Governor, to my AZ State Representatives, to my Congressional Representatives: this is not political, this is humanitarian. We need to stop this now and hold whomever is responsible for this travesty against human rights accountable.
Leslie Romanyshyn
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.