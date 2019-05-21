Re: the May 19 article "Border agent calls migrants 'subhuman,' 'savages' in text messages."
This article is a needed reality check on operations of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This need not be read as a general criticism of the hard and often dangerous work of our rank and file Border agents.
However, almost routinely we learn of DHS personnel who are engaged in criminal activities. Congress gave the DHS authority to waive any and all Federal, State and local laws in their unconstrained role for border security. Consequently, DHS increasingly behaves like they are above the law, and that they owe no responsibility to collaboration with other Federal, State or local government authorities, or their fellow citizens for oversight or participation in government decisions. Other Federal agencies are operating in a state of fear of political reprisals from DHS.
DHS operates like a third world paramilitary law enforcement agency. Congress needs to be held responsible for a course change.
Roger McManus
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.