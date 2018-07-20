The Star has reported on another story of lawlessness in the Department of Homeland Security, and provided an analysis on the debate for abolishing ICE. With these presentations, we should remember that many of our fellow citizens in DHS do hard and dangerous work for all of us, and they and their families deserve our support.
However, DHS has grown extraordinarily large in a short amount of time. Not all of its employees are admirable. Moreover, Congress has given the DHS Secretary autocratic authority to waive laws (48 to date) governing the department. This authority is more characteristic of police states, than our democracy.
DHS regularly simply ignores citizens and other government agencies as happens in countries where paramilitary and police forces have the power to operate outside the law. With such power comes bad behavior. Citizens and their government representatives are right to consider revisiting whether our policies for DHS are correct. The promises of security can sometimes not be worth the price of freedom.
Roger McMnanus
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.