When President Trump goes to his reward, the epitaph on his headstone should read, “I never met a dictator I didn’t like.” Putin is a buddy. Kim Jong Un is “nice.” And now, Hungary president Viktor Orban, a flagrant anti-Semite and supressor of the press, is honored in the Oval Office. Trump sweetly tells him, “You are respected all over Europe.”
A guiding principle of our country has always been that we wanted to make the world “safe for democracy.” Americans, my brother among them, died for that goal in distant places. Families mourned, but the fight had to be fought. It was what made America truly great.
Patriots of all political persuasions love America and its democratic ideals. Donald Trump’s love and envy of dictators should make it hard for serious Republicans to support him. Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and John McCain would cringe at the sight of his promiscuous embrace of evil.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
