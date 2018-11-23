During a year of campaigning , Trump regaled his rowdy rally attendees with the "fact" that Hillary had committed the "crime" of using her personal server in her capacity as Secretary of State.
Now it appears that Ivanka has been using her personal sever to do official government business. It seems to be the same crime Trump railed so much about Hillary. Regarding Ivanka, I wonder if Trump will still be leading his common chant, "Lock her up! Lock her up!"
Don Vandine
Sierra Vista
